Can you write your own loan agreement for a personal loan to your company?

As a business owner, you certainly can (and should) have a written loan agreement--whether the loan comes from you, personally, or anyone else.The best place to get an agreement is from an attorney who specializes in this area. You not only have issues such as the loan term, when payments start and the interest rate, but you also have corporate minutes to prepare to ensure that you’re meeting the corporate formalities of the laws of your state.