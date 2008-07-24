Marketing

How do we cost-effectively market a home-exterior product to custom-home builders?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
For a national campaign, you should use a combination of online marketing and direct mail along with sales calls. Design a terrific website and invest in a pay-per-click campaign on the major search engines. 

Create a top-quality direct-mail package, complete with four-color photography of your product and a persuasive cover letter. You'll need to contact a list broker for the right direct-mail list to reach individuals with the correct title at major homebuilding companies. Or consider contacting one of the larger trade magazines to rent its subscriber list. 

If you can't afford to mail to the whole list, you can probably rent it by state or major metropolitan area. Follow up your mailing with phone calls for an effective one-two punch. Recipients of your direct-mail piece should be able to find you easily on the web and learn more there, as well.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z

What Cannabis Businesses Can Learn from the Sex-Toy Industry

Marketing

What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019