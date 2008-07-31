Is there an easy formula for valuing a tutoring business so one partner can buy out the other?
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.Numerous valuation methodologies can be used to determine the value of a business. The problem is that no one methodology is appropriate in all circumstances.
The approach to valuation and the amount you set can also have tax consequences. Best to speak to an accountant and/or business valuation specialist who is familiar with this area.