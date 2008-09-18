Growth Strategies

At what point do I buy inventory for an online business?

Guest Writer
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Get the website up first, and as long as your margins are good, you can allow for extra delivery time upfront, as long as you let your customers know when they can expect to receive their orders.

If you are concerned about this, you could pre-order the top two or three items you think will sell most and have those on hand, but keep in mind that the whole idea behind many online ventures is to keep a limited amount of stock on hand.

That said, continue looking for a good drop-shipper you can work with. There are many who would be amenable. Just make sure you can
keep your margins where they need to be, and that you are not paying retail for something that should be priced wholesale or better.

All the best.
Brad Sugars

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?