How can the owners merge three separate businesses in three different countries?

You can merge three separate businesses from three different countries into one business . . . but whether you would really want to is another matter.Depending on the size and industry of the businesses (as well as the country of the business you merge into), you may face a phalanx of local and international regulations and tax issues.Similarly, selling the assets of the three businesses to the merged company could involve complications. To get to the heart of the matter, each business should speak to legal and tax counsel about the options, and then perhaps schedule a conference call for all participants to hash out the most cost-effective approach.