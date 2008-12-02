Would it be legal to sell replicas online and state that they are replicas?

December 2, 2008 min read

Although your purchasers would doubtlessly appreciate your gesture, two wrongs wouldn't make a right in the case of advertising replicas as replicas. Most laws concerning counterfeits target the production end of the counterfeiting process, so circulating an already illegal product--regardless of how you advertise it--is dangerous.



Familiarize yourself with the policies of the United States Patent and Trademark Office (www.uspto.gov), and when in doubt, avoid selling counterfeits.