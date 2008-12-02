Growth Strategies

Is it necessary to trademark my business name?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
As an entrepreneur, you are wise to seek a second opinion, especially in matters of intellectual property. Your attorney is right to the extent that you don't need to trademark your business name in order to use it in another state. Business names are determined by the Secretary of State of the state you're based in.

For the most part, once you choose a name, it's yours. But that also means that companies in other states could have the same name as yours. However, if you're looking to expand to other geographic markets, you will want to start developing goodwill through consistent branding. Speak to an intellectual property/trademark specialist to discuss how best to handle your branding roll-out and protection. Like consulting with doctors, it never hurts to have a second opinion.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?