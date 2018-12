December 12, 2008 min read

Speak with a small claims attorney about how to take legal action against the cleaning contractor who is in breach of your agreement. You want to make sure that the agreement in the promissory note is spelled out clearly and that there can be no legal qualms with the language of the note. If you had a clear agreement, you may well have a compelling case in a small claims court.