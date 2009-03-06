Starting a Business

Are there restrictions on buying movies/video games with the intention of renting them?

Buying a movie or video game with the intention of renting it is most likely a violation of the license agreement that accompanies these products. Whether it's included as a separate sheet (you know, the kind with microscopic typeface) or among the legal verbiage you see before the credits roll, their point is this: any run-of-the-mill purchaser is buying the product for only their personal use and not for resale.

Violations can carry very stiff penalties under various federal laws. If you're serious about starting this kind of business, you must speak to the game makers to find out what kind of license arrangements they deem acceptable. And get an attorney on board to review any license or other agreements they provide to you.

