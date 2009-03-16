Marketing

How can I expand my online art gallery into more areas?

Congratulations on the decision to expand your business! There are several ways to go about this, but by far the best way to do it is to find local art websites and send an email to the owners/organizers.

Let them know what you're doing and see if they are willing to connect with you in some way that's mutually beneficial. You'd be surprised at how many people are willing to help other people with the same interests.

So, get your fingers walking over your keyboard and start doing some searching in the areas that you'd like to cover.

