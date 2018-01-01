Lena West

Lena West is the CEO and Chief Strategist of xynoMedia Technology, a New York-based firm that helps high-growth companies leverage the power of social media, blogs, podcasts and online communities.

How do I attract buying customers to my website?
Marketing

How can I find a sponsor for my social networking site?
Marketing

How can I find someone to help build my website?
Technology

What are the best tools to help make the hiring process more efficient?
Growth Strategies

How can I monetize my website?
Ready for Anything

How can I attract more online consumers to my new site?
Marketing

How can I figure out my startup costs to create a business social network?
Finance

How can I create a great e-mail advertising campaign?
Marketing

How can I generate revenue and traffic for a new social network?
Ready for Anything

How do I bring a dead social website back to life?
Marketing

How can I find VCs for a website startup?
Starting a Business

How do online businesses make money?
Ready for Anything

What should I present to a web design firm looking to invest in my idea?
Starting a Business

How do I get a physical address for my online business?
Starting a Business

How many social network profiles should I have?
Marketing

