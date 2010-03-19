Is it legal for my manager to change my job description?

March 19, 2010 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The answer to whether changing your duties is legal may depend on a couple of factors.Generally, your employment is "at-will". This means you can leave when you choose--but also that your employer can change the terms of your employment (including your wages, hours and duties) at any time, for any reason.However, there are a couple of exceptions, and those arise if the changes are being made for a reason that's discriminatory or in violation of a written contract of employment.Even if you can't challenge the change in duties, it could provide a ripe opportunity to try to negotiate a pay raise (especially if you'll have to take on a substantially greater workload).Speak to an employment lawyer about your specific situation so that you can get the guidance you need to determine your best course of action.