Starting a Business

Can I name my business the same name as an existing business in another state?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Because business names are registered on a state-by-state basis, the fact that a company in another state has the same name as yours is usually not a cause for concern.

However, you are right in that there could be intellectual property issues (namely, trademark) when two companies have the same name. If you have any thoughts or plans for branding your business on a nationwide (and not just local) level, you'll want to be aware of anyone else using the same or similar name.

Depending on the nature of their business and the trademarking steps they have taken, this other company could become an obstacle to you in attaining trademark protection for your company.

As you are already thinking along these lines, you may want to consult with an intellectual property attorney so that you can develop a sound strategy for how to proceed.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market