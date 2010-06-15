Growth Strategies

Should my second business be separate or a division of my current S Corp?

Guest Writer
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
You will need to ask your accountant or financial person the best way to organize that, but in terms of marketing, you have two choices: to use it as an "added-value" service to your existing service, or market it as a separate service under a different name, logo and trademark.

My first question would be is there a market for this business? Is it something that your customers typically buy with your current products or services or is it something they are asking if you offer?

Starting out, I would say to "test and measure" the idea with your current customer base to make sure it is a service or a product they really want to buy.

Then, add it as an additional service or as part of a "package" of services you offer and this package may be at a price point slightly higher than you are currently charging.

Test first before committing resources and marketing dollars and efforts to generating more leads to a new business.

You have the advantage right now (at least it sounds like it) of a "captured" base of current customers. Go back to them first. You already have a relationship with them and a reputation for your work.

Grow your "start-up" from this base, and you'll have a better idea of your new idea is a winner, and deserving of its own unique company.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?