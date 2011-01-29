How Can I Find Investors When I'm Just Starting Out?
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.The answer is yes. Every year, tens of thousands of startups find investors to invest in their companies. To interest investors, startups need to be the kind of startup that makes for a good investment. That means an interesting market, a credible management team, defensible and scalable product, and other similar factors.
There are hundreds of articles on this site, and thousands on the rest of the web, to give you more detail than you could ever read. Start with this How-To Guide for Raising Money for Your Business. For real-world advice from actual people, find your nearest Small Business Development Center, and make an appointment to speak to the local experts there who can advise you on a one-to-one basis.