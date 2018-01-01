Startup Basics
Forecasting Is Hard, But It's Harder to Run a Business Without Doing It
We're people, we don't know the future, so we are always guessing. But we're not just guessing. We're developing sets of assumptions.
Business Planning
5 Ways to Tell When, and When Not, to Stick to the Plan
When should you pivot? And how can you tell when it's better to stand still?
Angel Investors
5 Qualities Angel Investors Want in Founders
Are drive, passion and smarts enough to impress investors?
Angel Investors
Choose an Investor Like You Would a Spouse
Incompatible goals can lead to business hell. Here are the issues to think through ahead of time.
Angel Investors
Is Seeking Angel Investment a Realistic Goal for Your Startup?
Do an honest self-assessment and answer these four critical questions first.
Business Plans
5 Tips on Planning Amid Rapid Change
As the pace of business shifts quickens, forecasting can become even more vital.
Project Grow
Start With a Simple Business Plan and Grow It as Needed
Begin with a lean document that can guide your company's efforts internally. Add to it later on if investors or bankers need more details.
Cash Flow
How to Anticipate Cash-Flow Problems
Do advance planning to avoid a crash course in the lesson you don't want to learn the hard way.
Angel Investors
When Angel Investors Reject Your Plan
If those you've approached for money say no, try to figure out why. Maybe it will lead to some good news.
Business Pitches
The Art of Business Pitching Has Changed. Are You on Board?
Presentations are changing, becoming more visual, but the pictures can't do all the talking. Early sales figures speak strongly to investors.
Mission Statement
Your Mission Statement May Be Utterly Useless or a Gold Mine
Make yours meaningful by defining goals and specific strategies for customers, the enterprise and owners. Or skip one if there's no business purpose for it.
Ask Entrepreneur
Do I Need to Go to Business School?
Our expert explains how pluses and minuses of formal business training.
Starting a Business
8 Ingredients Every App and Software Business Plan Needs
These factors are important to consider and forecast before you launch your business.
Project Grow
The Worst Business Plan Mistake Entrepreneurs Make
If you think you can just hire someone else to do the dirty work of writing your business plan, think again.
Project Grow
10 Business Plan Benefits You Might Be Forgetting
If you think creating a business plan is not for you, think again. Here are ten ways your business plan can help you be a better entrepreneur.