Tim Berry

Tim Berry

Guest Writer
Entrepreneur, Business Planner and Angel Investor
Tim Berry is the chairman of Eugene, Ore.-Palo Alto Software, which produces business-planning software. He founded Bplans.com and wrote The Plan-As-You-Go Business Plan, published by Entrepreneur Press. Berry is also a co-founder of HavePresence.com, a leader in a local angel-investment group and a judge of international business-plan competitions.

More From Tim Berry

Forecasting Is Hard, But It's Harder to Run a Business Without Doing It
Startup Basics

Forecasting Is Hard, But It's Harder to Run a Business Without Doing It

We're people, we don't know the future, so we are always guessing. But we're not just guessing. We're developing sets of assumptions.
4 min read
5 Ways to Tell When, and When Not, to Stick to the Plan
Business Planning

5 Ways to Tell When, and When Not, to Stick to the Plan

When should you pivot? And how can you tell when it's better to stand still?
6 min read
5 Qualities Angel Investors Want in Founders
Angel Investors

5 Qualities Angel Investors Want in Founders

Are drive, passion and smarts enough to impress investors?
5 min read
Choose an Investor Like You Would a Spouse
Angel Investors

Choose an Investor Like You Would a Spouse

Incompatible goals can lead to business hell. Here are the issues to think through ahead of time.
5 min read
Is Seeking Angel Investment a Realistic Goal for Your Startup?
Angel Investors

Is Seeking Angel Investment a Realistic Goal for Your Startup?

Do an honest self-assessment and answer these four critical questions first.
5 min read
5 Tips on Planning Amid Rapid Change
Business Plans

5 Tips on Planning Amid Rapid Change

As the pace of business shifts quickens, forecasting can become even more vital.
5 min read
Start With a Simple Business Plan and Grow It as Needed
Project Grow

Start With a Simple Business Plan and Grow It as Needed

Begin with a lean document that can guide your company's efforts internally. Add to it later on if investors or bankers need more details.
4 min read
How to Anticipate Cash-Flow Problems
Cash Flow

How to Anticipate Cash-Flow Problems

Do advance planning to avoid a crash course in the lesson you don't want to learn the hard way.
5 min read
When Angel Investors Reject Your Plan
Angel Investors

When Angel Investors Reject Your Plan

If those you've approached for money say no, try to figure out why. Maybe it will lead to some good news.
4 min read
The Art of Business Pitching Has Changed. Are You on Board?
Business Pitches

The Art of Business Pitching Has Changed. Are You on Board?

Presentations are changing, becoming more visual, but the pictures can't do all the talking. Early sales figures speak strongly to investors.
5 min read
Your Mission Statement May Be Utterly Useless or a Gold Mine
Mission Statement

Your Mission Statement May Be Utterly Useless or a Gold Mine

Make yours meaningful by defining goals and specific strategies for customers, the enterprise and owners. Or skip one if there's no business purpose for it.
3 min read
Do I Need to Go to Business School?
Ask Entrepreneur

Do I Need to Go to Business School?

Our expert explains how pluses and minuses of formal business training.
8 Ingredients Every App and Software Business Plan Needs
Starting a Business

8 Ingredients Every App and Software Business Plan Needs

These factors are important to consider and forecast before you launch your business.
3 min read
The Worst Business Plan Mistake Entrepreneurs Make
Project Grow

The Worst Business Plan Mistake Entrepreneurs Make

If you think you can just hire someone else to do the dirty work of writing your business plan, think again.
4 min read
10 Business Plan Benefits You Might Be Forgetting
Project Grow

10 Business Plan Benefits You Might Be Forgetting

If you think creating a business plan is not for you, think again. Here are ten ways your business plan can help you be a better entrepreneur.
3 min read

Books by Tim Berry

The Plan-As-You-Go Business Plan

The Plan-As-You-Go Business Plan

Buy From
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.