Growth Strategies

How Can I Find an Attorney for My Startup?

Do you have friends in business in your area? Do you respect their judgment in business matters?

If you do, who do they use for those services?

The best way to find accountants and lawyers who will work well with you and your team is to find people that are already familiar with your business, your temperament and your location, so don't be afraid to ask people in the know, like friends or other business owners, for some help.

You might also consider networking groups to find people for these positions.

If you join the local chamber of commerce or any club that has business owners as members, you will probably be able to pick their brains and find someone who fits your needs.

Just remember, there is no shame in asking other business owners for some help. So long as you aren't in direct competition with them, odds are good they will be flattered you are asking them, and it could give you networking opportunities down the road to help your business.

