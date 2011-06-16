Starting a Business

How Do I Have a Prototype Built?

Guest Writer
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
You'd probably need to get the prototype built before you go to a manufacturer, unless you have a previous relationship with a company who is willing to work with you.

There a lot of opportunities overseas for these types of projects, and you can also find "freelancers" who could take on the project. You can go to elance.com and see how that portal can match your request with people who are willing to take on these types of jobs.

Before you do that, however, my question would be: What's your overall plan for your product? How is it competitively different than products that already exist? Is there a market for it? Who'll buy it?

If it is a viable product, how will you sell it?

These are questions you'll need to answer anyway, even if you found someone to produce your prototype, because you'll need to create a business plan -- not only for yourself, but for any potential investors, banks or even venture capitalists.

Better to sort that out before you start spending valuable time and resources (namely, your money) on making something the market already has, or a startup product that will compete against some of the most established and biggest brands in the world -- both of which also have a couple of the planet's largest marketing budgets.

Related: Creating a Product Prototype
Related: How Do I Design a Prototype?
Related: How Do I Produce a Prototype While Protecting My Idea?

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market