How Do I Sell My Homemade BBQ Sauce?

December 27, 2011 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I suggest you begin quickly by getting some real person-to-person help locally. Depending on where you are, find the nearest Small Business Development Center (SBDC) or women's business center or Small Business Administration office.

These are all agencies whose reason for existing is to help people start and run businesses. In some cases they charge for services, but they are small charges, much less than what you'd pay for management consulting.

Another option that can be helpful is your local SCORE group. This is a group of retired executives who volunteer who are sponsored by the SBA. When or if you contact SCORE, find a volunteer who has specific related food processing experience, or else don't bother. Don't be embarrassed to ask.

Also, there are several resources online that can help you determine how you’ll need to work with the FDA.



Related: Entrepreneur.com's Restaurant Center

Related: How to Grow Beyond the Food Truck (Video)