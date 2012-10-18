Ask Entrepreneur

How Do I Choose a Merchant Provider?

Guest Writer
Head of Financial Partnerships, Xero Americas
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There are many options available in the market for choosing a credit card processor. While having choices is helpful for comparison shopping, it also can get quite overwhelming. To select a processor, you really want to focus on the factors that are most pertinent to your company.

The fees that processors charge can certainly add up over time. Let's suppose a business processes over $1 million per year through a credit card processor. If that business is able to negotiate a base rate with a provider at 1.75 percent or less, it will save $2,500 or more as compared to working with a processor that charges 2 percent. You will want to make sure that you understand the pricing differences for each of these three variables: volume, dollar value and credit card types. The setup fees and monthly fees will vary depending on these variables.

It's also important to note that stand-alone credit card processors such as First Data or Heartland Payment Systems typically offer lower rates than the merchant services department at a major bank such as Bank of America or Chase. It may seem that it would be more convenient for your bank to be the processor, but bank fees are usually at least one hundred basis points higher.

The fees that processors offer usually depend on the volume of transactions and the total amount of revenue generated. You should be selecting a provider based on your business size and the projected growth in the future. You should be choosing from a much different selection of processors if you're generating $50,000 a year with 5,000 transaction than a business with $2 million in annual sales with 100,000 orders. You also need to ask yourself if you're going to be offering processing through an online shopping cart, at your store, via phone or a combination of these methods. The rates can vary by method.

Another factor to consider is cash flow. What do I mean by that? Credit card processors can hold the money from the time it is processed to the time it reaches your bank account. Each processor follows a different system, and some even manage the time in order to gain the interest income on the "float." In contrast, a payment "wallet" provider such as PayPal offers immediate access to the funds. PayPal can do this because its process integrates the gateway, processor and merchant account into one step. However, such companies' fees are sometimes not as competitive as those of independent providers.

Bottom line: You're going to need to do your own homework for selecting a credit card processor. There's no one-size-fits-all answer to this question.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ask Entrepreneur

How to Grow Your Business by Knowing Your Audience

Ask Entrepreneur

Calling All Creative Entrepreneurs: Watch This Facebook Live June 15

Ask Entrepreneur

How Can Brands Appeal to Millennials? Watch This Facebook Live May 17.