Ryan Himmel is a CPA and financial technology executive who has dedicated over a decade of his work toward providing solutions to help accountants and small-business owners better run their firms. Himmel currently leads financial partnerships in the Americas for Xero.
Raising Capital
What Every Startup Must Do to Get Investor Ready
Raising capital isn't easy, but luckily you can make all the right things ahead of time to be good to go when opportunity knocks. Fortune favors the prepared founder.
Challenges
3 Challenges Every Entrepreneur Must Overcome
No matter the industry, these universal roadblocks require business owners to balance immediate needs with longer-range strategies.
Finance
What Entrepreneurs Need to Know About the Fed's Rate Rise
How the financial web will help small business owners ahead of the increase.
Taxes
5 Top Tax Hacks for Entrepreneurs
Get the most out of your return this tax season.
Ask Entrepreneur
How to Create a Fair and Equitable Partnership From Day One
Our expert lays out how to register your business venture when one partner is providing the majority of the start-up capital.
Ask Entrepreneur
Looking to Hire a Manager? Read These 4 Tips First.
Hiring a manager is about finding someone who can lead and set the tone for your employees. These tips can help your search.
4 Best Practices for Making a Business Offer
Our expert says when making an offer to buy a business, it's essential to understand the seller and the business.
Why Not Every Retailer Should Go Online Only
A brick and mortar store and a personal approach might increase overhead but can help you build your customer base.
3 Ways to Grow Your Business While Covering Existing Expenses
A reader needs to solve a cash flow problem before expanding the family business.
How Can I Find a CEO for My Startup?
You might have great ideas but not the skills to build a company. We break down what you should look for in a chief executive.
Technology
Should I Hire a Web Development Firm or a Staffer to Build my Mobile App?
Both outside firms and internal hires have their advantages and disadvantages. We break down what you can expect.
Growth Strategies
Is My Landing Page Clearly Written?
Sometimes your startup's biggest obstacle can be your own website. Make sure the language is clear and engaging.