What Is the Best Degree for Young Entrepreneurs?

Guest Writer
Head of Financial Partnerships, Xero Americas
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It's impossible to say which college degree or major is best for future entrepreneurs. Believe it or not, some entrepreneurs never even attend or finish college and instead put their time and money into creating a business. While I generally disagree with that course of action, there are entrepreneurs who made the right choice in taking that path, though it's very rare. Still there are certain things you need to keep in mind while considering your degree and major.

What college, degree or major you decide on is not nearly as important as how you actually use it to develop into an entrepreneur. Sure, having Harvard Business School or Wharton on your resume can increase the number of opportunities for you in the future. But that in itself will not guarantee that you become a successful entrepreneur. Rather you need to hone in on the higher education opportunities that help you develop the major qualities to become a successful entrepreneur, such as courage, integrity, work ethic and accountability. You're most likely to develop these qualities when you learn something that interests and excites you.

My second piece of advice is to expose yourself to the business sciences, such as finance, accounting, marketing and business law. You don't necessarily need to major or minor in these areas, but it can certainly help to expose yourself to them, as they are key aspects to every business.

My last piece of advice is to be mindful of the future and particularly of the industries that provide the greatest growth prospects. Innovation in technology, healthcare, energy and education will provide significant opportunities to entrepreneurs in the coming years.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market