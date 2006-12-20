Spotlight On. Top Business-Service Franchises

Help other companies do business better with a business-service franchise.

December 20, 2006 4 min read

No business can survive without a little help. Wherever a business exists, you're sure to find another supporting it, providing supplies or services ranging from marketing and selling to shipping and office products. The following 10 business-service franchises were ranked number-one in their respective categories from our annual Franchise 500 listing.

These franchises give you the opportunity to lend businesses a hand. As with any franchise, be sure to do your homework. This list isn't meant to endorse any particular company--just to introduce you to some of the many business-service franchises available.

Top Direct Mail Advertising Services Franchise

Money Mailer LLC

Franchisees of Money Mailer act as marketing consultants to help clients boost their businesses through direct-mail advertising campaigns. All marketing plans are then sent to franchise headquarters, which takes care of the mailing, shipping and internet placement of the client's order.

Top Publishing Services Franchise

Coffee News

A weekly news publication featuring light editorial content such as news stories, trivia and horoscopes, Coffee News is delivered to restaurants, motels and coffee shops. Franchisees help local businesses advertise in the publication by assisting in pricing, placing and creating ads. Though no previous experience is necessary, some sales and networking skills are encouraged.

Top Miscellaneous Advertising Services Franchise

Adventures in Advertising

Adverntures in Advertising franchisees provide business marketing and branding consulting specializing in promotional products, from shirts and mugs to trophies and golf balls. These products are integrated into promotional campaigns designed by Adventures in Advertising consultants.

Top Business Consulting/Brokerage Services Franchise

Action International

Franchisees, i.e. Action International business coaches, act as business consultants to help clients come up with a multi-pronged strategy to enhance sales and manage growth. More than 600 coaches in over 19 countries worldwide offer profit and money-making strategies that deal with team-building, marketing, profit growth, time management and business systems.

Top Shipping Franchise

United Shipping Solutions

USS franchisees provide clients with shipping and freight solutions for foreign and domestic services by working with DHL and other shipping carriers. USS provides pickup, transport and tracking and delivery services to small and medium-sized businesses.

Top Signs Franchise

Sign-A-Rama

Sign-A-Rama offers a full range of sign services, from digital and vehicle graphics to outdoor and indoor signs. Franchisees can even help customers design their own logo. Along with extensive training, the franchisor also provides franchisees with the necessary equipment and software packages.

Top Staffing Franchise

MRI Network

Franchising since 1965, Management Recruiters International Network franchisees provide placement and recruitment services as well as sepcialized personnel searches, in divisions such as management and sales consulting. MRI Network franchisees may also offer services including outsourcing, videoconferencing, compatibility assessment and relocation services.

Top Toner Replacement Services Franchise

Cartridge World

With more than 1,000 stores in 20 countries, Cartridge World boasts the largest cartridge refilling service in the world. Franchisees offer their clients a 100-percent guarantee and savings of up to 50-percent off the cost of brand-new ink cartridges by refilling used inkjet or laser cartridges and toners. Customers have their cartridges refilled while they wait, which usually takes five to 10 minutes.

More on this franchise

Franchise 500 rank: #33 in 2007

Top Training Programs Franchise

Sandler Sales Institute

Franchisees offer businesses training in sales and sales management. Franchisees are paired with a personal coach for guidance and reinforcement. In addition to one-on-one training sessions and reviews, Sandler also offers conferences three times a year for trainers and franchisees.

Top Miscellaneous Business Services Franchise

ProForma

Offering everything from promotional products to office supplies, ProForma franchisees work directly with clients to fulfill their printing, packaging and marketing needs. A week-long orientation and ongoing franchise support includes conventions, coaches and educational sessions.

More on this franchise

Franchise 500 rank: #134 in 2007

Ready, Set, Research

If one of these business-service franchises catches your eye, begin your research. Due diligence includes thoroughly reading a company's literature and Uniform Franchise Offering Circular, calling and visiting the existing franchisees, and consulting with an attorney and an accountant. Use our thorough how-to to guide you on your journey.