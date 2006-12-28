Starting a Business

Pet-Waste Removal Service

If you can handle the stink of picking up after pups, then this part-time business might be for you.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It's dirty work, but someone's got to doo it, and if that someone is you, there's the potential to really clean up--both literally and figuratively.

Pet-waste removal is one of the hottest homebased pet businesses around today. The investment is minimal--just the cost of a vehicle, a few cleanup tools (usually a rake and a dustpan), a closed-waste disposal system (for carting away in your vehicle), some advertising and really good vision--but the returns can be great. Scooper services commonly charge as little as $25 a month to clean up after one to three dogs and up to $125 a month for twice-weekly services. Biweekly plans are also quite common in the industry and may cost $40 to $50 per month. Thus, an entrepreneur who has 100 biweekly customers at $50 each would gross $5,000 a month or $60,000 annually.

Spring and fall are the busiest months for pet-waste removal. In northern states, the optimal time to do business is April through November, when the ground isn't frozen or covered with snow that can impact your ability to locate waste. Although it's possible to soldier on during those months, many service suspend operation, then charge a spring cleanup fee (perhaps $85 to $100) to get the grounds back in shape for regular waste-removal services. A first cleanup for new customers will also fall into this price range.

For more information on starting your own pet-sitting/dog-walking business, plus four other pet businesses, check out our guide on SmallBizBooks.com.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Hair Salon and Day Spa

Start Your Own Hair Salon and Day Spa

Buy From
Start Your Own Fashion Accessories Business

Start Your Own Fashion Accessories Business

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

Don't Make These 5 Mistakes When Starting Your Next Business

Starting a Business

Starting a Business That People Need

Starting a Business

26 Questions to Help You Decide If a Late-in-Life Business Is Right for You