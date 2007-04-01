My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

Hot Topic

An entrepreneur's cool product receives a warm welcome on eBay.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read

Vital Stats >> Ender Korkmaz, 22, of AC Factory Outlet

Company >> Miami e-tailer of residential and commercial air-conditioning units

2006 Sales >> $1.85 million

eBay User ID >> ac4less

Staying Cool >> People were always telling Korkmaz it couldn't be done. eBay is a great place to sell DVDs and CDs, they told him, but selling air conditioners, which are difficult and expensive to ship, wouldn't fly online. In late 2003, he decided to prove them wrong by launching AC Factory Outlet.

Sold! >> With his dad in the air-conditioning business, Korkmaz listed a few spare units on eBay. The first items didn't sell. But after reformulating his strategy, taking better pictures and designing more colorful listings, he tried again--and it worked. "From [then] on, I believed in eBay," he says. "The commercial air conditioner I originally posted became one of my hottest selling items."

Shipshape >> When Korkmaz pumped up his keywords to increase traffic to his eBay Store, air conditioners started flying off the shelves. Ultimately, Korkmaz had to find an efficient way to ship the large AC units. He tried different methods before choosing FedEx Freight. His customers were more than willing to pay the higher shipping costs because they were still saving money on the units, which were priced well below retail.

Building blocks >> Korkmaz continued to build his company on eBay with tools like Turbo Lister and Selling Manager Pro. He hired a web designer to help launch www.acfactoryoutlet.com and cement his brand name. He also implemented other sales and marketing channels, setting up search engine marketing with Google and Yahoo!, and getting listed on shopping comparison websites.

Extended Family >> Still, it was a trip to eBay Live! in 2003, where Korkmaz met other eBay entrepreneurs and attended workshops, that initiated him into the eBay family. "Anything is possible on eBay [if you] try," he says. "Where else can you be up and running in minutes, having more than 200 million potential customers view your listings?"

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

Make the Leap From Traditional Business Leader to Tech Entrepreneur in 5 (Easy-ish) Steps

Technology

How to Push Your Company to Digital Maturity

Best Cannabis Software for Seed-to-Sale Tracking