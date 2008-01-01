Open Your Business to Open-Source Apps

Almost daily, headlines proclaim how businesses are cutting costs and improving productivity by using Linux-based, open-source software.

Everyone is familiar with the Mozilla Firefox Web browser, and the audience for the OpenOffice.org office suite continues to grow, but those programs are only the tip of the iceberg. Presented here are just a few of the powerful open-source alternatives to major commercial software that can help keep your small business humming on a shoestring budget--provided you can handle a few rough edges.

Stamp Out Viruses

Antimalware software is so essential for today's PCs that it's virtually a usage tax on computing. Thankfully, you have one alternative for which you needn't shell out a dime. ClamWin can spot viruses, Trojan horses, and spyware on any version of Windows, including Vista.

Based on the open-source ClamAV engine, ClamWin offers a detection database that includes almost 200,000 malware signatures and is kept current via automatic Web updates. On the downside, ClamWin has no real-time scanning capability--that is, it won't automatically verify files when you load and save them. Instead, you have to scan files and folders manually, so you'll need to be aware of potential virus risks and behaviors.

ClamWin also requires more manual intervention to remove suspicious files than most commercial antimalware packages do, but its scheduled scanning feature, combined with its helpful integration with the system tray and Explorer's contextual menus, make it a viable option for most power users.

Serious Number-Crunching on a Budget

OpenOffice.org provides the most popular open-source spreadsheet application, but a lesser-known alternative called Gnumeric offers more-advanced features. As of the latest version, it's now available for Windows 2000 and later, in addition to Linux.