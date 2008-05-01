The Culturati Calendar

The events, openings, and exhibitions that business leaders are attending in May.

May 1, 2008 4 min read

Brought to you by Portfolio.com



The events, openings, and exhibitions that business leaders are attending in May.

What to do in May? The Robert Mapplethorpe exhibit at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York, or the Alicia Keys concert in San Jose, California? We took a peek inside the calendars of several prominent individuals to find out who's going to be where and which events would be worth attending. Here's what they're doing this month:

Eli Broad, founder of SunAmerica and KB Home; founder of the Broad Foundation

Wouldn't miss:

- The "Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy" exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, opening May 7.

Also on the calendar:

- Traveling to Paris with Richard Serra for the May 7 opening of the artist's show "Promenade" at the Grand Palais.

- The premiere of French Twist, a dance-cabaret-opera m�lange, at the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis, on May 9.

- The contemporary art auctions in New York, May 13 and 14.

- The New York Philharmonic's semi-staged performance of Lerner and Loewe's Camelot, May 7 to 10, at Lincoln Center.

Sandy Weill, former chairman and C.E.O. of Citigroup; chairman of Carnegie Hall

Wouldn't miss:

- The graduation of Weill Cornell Medical College in Qatar's inaugural class, in Doha on May 8.

Also on the calendar:

- The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's annual gala in New York on May 20. (Weill's wife, Joan, is chairwoman of the organization.)

- The final concerts of Citi Global Encounters, a series that introduces high-school students to music from around the world, at Carnegie Hall, in New York, at the end of May.

Caroline Rose Hunt, founder and honorary chairwoman of Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Wouldn't miss:

- The Annual Spring Gala of the National Museum of Women in the Arts, in Washington, D.C., on May 2. (Hunt is on the advisory board.)

Also on the calendar:

- The Dallas Children's Theater's musical production If You Give a Pig a Party. It's based on a favorite book of her twin granddaughters.

- The J.M.W. Turner exhibition at the Dallas Museum of Art. (Hunt refers to an 1848 Turner exhibition in London in a novel she wrote.)

- Hal Holbrook in his Tony Award-winning one-man-show Mark Twain Tonight!, in Santa Barbara, California, on May 16.

- The Atlanta Jazz Festival over Memorial Day weekend.



Leonard Lauder, chairman of the Estée Lauder Companies; chairman of the Whitney Museum of American Art

Wouldn't miss:

- The 2008 Whitney Biennial, running through June 1. (Lauder always visits the Biennial three or four times.)

Also on the calendar:

- "Polaroids: Mapplethorpe" opening May 3 at the Whitney Museum.

- Reading Trading Up by Michael J. Silverstein and Neil Fiske.

Brook Byers, partner at Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers

Wouldn't miss:

- The 51st San Francisco International Film Festival, which runs through May 8.

- The 15th Annual KFOG KaBoom fireworks display, synchronized to a rock soundtrack, at Piers 30/32 in San Francisco on May 10.

Also on the calendar:

- The 2008 San Francisco Decorator Showcase, running through May 26.

- R.E.M.'s outdoor concert at the University of California at Berkeley's Greek Theater, on May 31.

- The Alicia Keys concert in San Jose, California, on May 10

- The Lee Friedlander photography retrospective show at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, running through May 18.

- Dancin' with Gershwin by the Smuin Ballet, running May 2 to 11 in San Francisco.

Marissa Mayer, vice president of search products and user experience at Google

On the calendar:

- The San Francisco Ballet's New Works Festival, running through May 6.

- The opening of Sex and the City: The Movie, on May 30.

- The "Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy" exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, opening May 7.

- The San Francisco MOMA's Modern Art Council Art Auction 2008, on May 14.



Visit Portfolio.com for the latest business news and opinion, executive profiles and careers. Portfolio.com© 2007 Condé Nast Inc. All rights reserved.