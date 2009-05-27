My Queue

Entrepreneurs

A Woman's Touch

The business-savvy women of Keyways Winery are making their mark.
2 min read
A Woman's Touch

Keyways Winery
Temecula, California

Terri Pebley brought a woman's touch to the Temecula Valley when she purchased Keyways Winery in 2004. As a real estate agent, she had no intention of owning a winery until one of her clients, Keyways Founder Carl Key, convinced her to buy his. Since then, the entire estate has undergone an extensive makeover--from the tasting room to the vineyards.

With the help of her team of talented and business-savvy women, Terri transformed the tasting room into an elegantly rustic boutique bistro for guests to enjoy wine tasting, gift shopping, and listening to live piano music on weekend nights. Beyond the long bar and bistro tables designed for tasting Keyways wines, there is a welcoming lounge area, complete with a commanding fireplace, overstuffed chairs, and a baby grand piano. The entire building exudes a romance that naturally spills out onto the lawn, which has been re-landscaped to create an inviting and romantic setting for concerts, picnics, and weddings.

A decidedly feminine touch is apparent at Keyways, with one notable exception: Winemaker Michael Tingley. As an experienced wine judge, professional member of the American Society of Enology and Viticulture, and award-winning winemaker of 24 years, Michael works with Terri to help plan her portfolio and many vineyard plantings. Viognier, Roussanne, Tempranillo, and Grenache have been planted to Keyways' 13 acres, to delight the adventurous palates of wine enthusiasts.

Terri's commitment to celebrating women through wine is especially expressed in her line of Femina Vita (Life of a Woman) wines. She also supports local women's businesses and charities, and hosts the first women-only wine club in the Temecula Valley. Since Keyways lies in the heart of Temecula's horse country, the winery provides amenities for equestrian guests including parking for horse trailers, a turf corral, hitching posts, and fresh water for their horses--so everyone can feel welcome to share the romance of wine country at Keyways Winery.

What to buy:
'06 Sweet Surrender Late harvest Sauvignon Blanc; peach, vanilla, hint of baking spices $28
'05 Barbera Spruce, blackberry, fruit, spices $33
'06 Tempranillo Dark cherries, spice, tobacco, berries $31

Contact:
951.302.7888; Fax: 951.302.8332
www.keywayswine.com
37338 DePortola Rd.
Temecula, CA 92592
Tasting Room Open Daily 10-6

Getting there:
 From I-15, take 79 South Exit. Go five miles and turn left on Anza (one-half mile) and turn right on De Portola Rd. The winery is two miles east on the left.

