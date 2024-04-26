📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

By Entrepreneur Store

As an entrepreneur, you can expect to have some pretty late nights from time to time. Whether you spend the night working comfortably in bed or you're dialed in at your desk, this 15W Nightlight Wireless Charging Pad will be a great companion to keep things tidy and your phone powered up. For a limited time, you can get it for $60 off.

Whether you'd prefer to have it on your nightstand or desk, this multifunctional accessory offers a great combination of convenience and functionality. It's compatible with all kinds of devices that have wireless charging capabilities, from smartphones and earbuds to portable batteries and more, catering to all your charging needs.

Just place your device down, and it'll start charging immediately without the need to fuss with pesky wires. However, if you need to charge a USB Type-C device, you can still do so with the included Type-C charger. It's worth mentioning that you should ensure your phone supports wireless charging before purchase.

The nightlight function provides gentle illumination for when you're up answering emails or a touch of ambient light to help you drift off to sleep. There are three brightness levels available, so whatever kind of light you need, you'll probably be able to find a suitable setting using the simple touch controls.

Set up your workspace or nightstand with a little tool that can reduce wire clutter and provide easy light and power when you need it.

Right now, this 15W Nightlight Wireless Charging Pad is just $39.99 for a limited time, which is $60 off the regular price of $99.

