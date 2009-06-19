The Italian Gateway to Sonoma Valley

From the wine to the architecture, Viansa Italian Village and Winery is rife with Italian influences.

June 19, 2009 3 min read

Viansa Italian Village & Winery

Sonoma, California

Viansa Italian Village & Winery sits majestically on a vine-covered hilltop at the gateway to the Sonoma Valley. The village's tile-roofed Tuscan villa is an ideal first or last stop on any wine country itinerary. It is surrounded by olive trees, citrus groves, and vineyards overlooking Viansa's own 90-acre wetlands preserve, where spectacular waterfowl and wildlife can be seen. The panoramic views of the neighboring and distant mountains are nothing short of spectacular. And the villas--adorned with hand-painted beams, Italian marble, engaging frescoes, and massive windows and doors--was designed after an Italian monastery.



It is not unusual for people to spend a couple of hours visiting Viansa because there is so much to see and do. Tours of the expansive grounds and villa are available on any day of the week. Viansa wines continually receive notable medals and accolades, and visitors get to see why when they enter the Italian Marketplace and tasting room.



The full-service deli features a wide array of artisan cheeses, homemade soups, salads, olives, peppers, and fresh fruits--the makings of a tasty food pairing experience or wine country picnic. Viansa's in-house chef prepares a long list of delicacies from scratch. Viansa's exclusive products, as well as other hard-to-find foods, crafts, and accessories make distinctive gifts.



Couples come from near and far to be married at this beautiful destination. They can choose from a variety of enchanting settings for the ceremony, including the spacious entry courtyard and the wine cellar with massive wood doors. And for a reception al fresco, there's La Mura, a festive white tent, which serves as a sublime environment for all sorts of parties and dinners. Business meetings and other corporate events are also held at Viansa frequently. Meeting goers are inspired by agendas highlighted with outdoor barbecues, wine and food pairing demonstrations, and fun team-building exercises such as wine blending.



Viansa is committed to treating all of its guests extremely well, including those who live on the coastal wetland portion of its property. The winery spearheaded a wetlands restoration effort and worked with biologists, engineers, and wildlife experts to revive a natural habitat for thousands of waterfowl. The wetlands now serve as a major stopover for birds along the Pacific Flyway. In fact, more than 170 species of birds have been spotted here. From the winery's elevated vantage point, visitors often report spotting Canadian geese, egrets, swallows, and red-tailed hawks soaring and darting in the distance. This project is a source of great pride for everyone who works at Viansa and there are plans to open the area for public tours in the future.



Viansa has also combined a love of food and wine in creating The Tuscan Club. In addition to receiving a package of Viansa wine and food each month, members enjoy substantial savings on Viansa wines, foods, and invitations to member-only events. From exceptional wines to memorable events, Viansa Italian Village & Winery celebrates the essence of Italy.



What to Buy:

'07 Cento per Cento Chardonnay 100% Estate Carneros. Pear, ripe apple, baked apples, almonds $39

'06 Prindelo Purple, blackberry, blueberry, black pepper, cherry, cinnamon $35

'07 Pierina Golden, mango, apricot, tropical fruit, ginger, grapefruit $28

Contact:

800.995.4740; Fax: 707.935.4731

www.viansa.com

25200 Arnold Dr.

Sonoma, CA 95476

Tasting Room Open Daily 10-5