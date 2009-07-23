My Queue

Pacific Perfection

Tolosa produces world-class Burgundian-style Chardonnay and Pinot Noir.
Pacific Perfection

Tolosa
San Luis Obispo, California

Tolosa draws its name from Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa, which established the first vineyard in Edna Valley and produced the most renowned wines of early California. This heritage, combined with a modern approach, gives the winery a distinctive character.

Tolosa's sustainably farmed estate vineyards are located in the coastal hills of San Luis Obispo, not far from the Pacific Ocean. This close proximity to the sea provides for cool morning fog, warm days, and one of the longest growing seasons in California. The unique climatic conditions, terroir, and focused winemaking allow Tolosa to produce world-class Burgundian-style Chardonnay and Pinot Noir.

The winery's founders, attorney/winemaker Bob Schiebelhut and pioneer Viticulturist Jim Efird recognized San Luis Obispo's potential long before they formed their partnership in 1998. Planting began in 1990 for their Edna Ranch Estate vineyards, which have grown to 740 acres. Jim planted the majority of the vineyards in Edna Valley and his name has become synonymous with the great wines of the region. After selling their vineyards' fruit to a myriad of local producers for a few years, it was apparent to Bob and Jim that a brand dedicated to the land's very best fruit was in order.

Tolosa Winery was established in 1998 and annually selects the top ten percent of the grapes it produces for their brand. Winemaker Larry Brooks focuses on low-yield, small production estate wines available in limited quantities as well as their flagship Chardonnays and Pinot Noirs.

The tasting room, an architectural gem opened in 2004, has received several design awards. Incorporating elements of wood, cork, steel, and glass in the design created the clean, simple lines that display a casual atmosphere in which to discover wines of depth and complexity. Tolosa guests can visit a sensory evaluation exhibit exploring the aromas of a featured wine varietal, or enjoy the Vineyard to Bottle Experience--a self-guided tour through the winemaking process. The friendly and knowledgeable staff makes every visit a memorable one.

What to Buy:
'07 Chardonnay "No Oak" Pale, effusive aroma with fruit and floral notes $19
'06 Pinot Noir Balanced, extremely sweet, silky $28
'06 Syrah Ruby red, black pepper, blueberry, cedar, East Indian spices, black walnut, toast $24

Contact:
805.782.0500; Fax: 805.782.0505
www.tolosawinery.com
4910 Edna Rd.
San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
Tasting Room Open Daily 11-5

Getting There:
Hwy 101 S to Madonna Rd. Exit. Turn right at stoplight. Turn right on Higuera St. Turn left on Tank Farm Rd. Right on Broad (Edna Rd.). Hwy 101 N to Price St. Exit. Go right (E) on Hinds Ave./Price Canyon Rd. eight miles to Hwy 227. Turn left (N), go two miles to Buckley signal.

