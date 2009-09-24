Learn From Your Mistakes

When ignored, even small mishaps can have major consequences.

If we want business success, we have to look clearly at our mistakes--and stop repeating them. We need to work with our team, not against them, to do this. Too often business owners tell me, "It was just a small mistake." But, there are no small mistakes. Why?

A small mistake can have big consequences.

Repeating small mistakes can lose customers, kill a business or cost an employee his job.

Just as I was writing this, I got a call from a college where I teach. Someone in HR made a "small mistake," and lost my hiring package. The action of the mistake was small--it probably took only minutes for someone to throw away the file. But the consequences are huge--if I don't fix the problem, I will be unable to teach four courses this fall, and lose a major client.



In fact, every mistake has at least six different sizes:

The size of the mistake itself, which is usually small. The size of the consequences if the mistake is not found and corrected, which can be huge. The size of the time and cost it will take to fix the mistake. The size of the causes of the mistake. The size of the effort to prevent the mistake from happening again. The size of the benefits from ensuring the mistake doesn't happen again.

For example, in my case of the college losing my file:

Losing the file was a small mistake. If nothing is done, four classes won't be taught, the students will be disappointed and I won't get a paycheck. It will take me several hours to reproduce the application that I wrote when I was not busy. I have to reproduce it when I am very busy. I have to give up billable work time to fix the problem. The causes of the mistake--caused by poor management--are huge. An organized management training program can prevent these problems. Rutgers University implemented such a program and went from being a rather backwater school to being excellent in just a couple of years.