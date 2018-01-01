Sid Kemp is president of Sid Kemp Enterprises , the premiere solution for small business problems. Kemp's consulting services help small-business owners solve problems and improve profitability fast, leading to long-term success. Kemp is the author of the Amazon.com bestseller Ultimate Guide to Project Management for Small Business and eight other business success books. Kemp is an author, motivational speaker, trainer, consultant and executive coach--he'll do whatever he can to help you "Fix Your Business."