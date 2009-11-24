Use Coupons to Lure Last-Minute Buyers

Woo penny-pinching consumers and overcome slow sales with a great coupon offer.

November 24, 2009 4 min read

Are you looking for a quick way to increase last-minute holiday sales? Coupons are back in a big way thanks to the recession and are a hit with virtually all demographics. Plus, coupon promotions are fast and easy to implement.



A large percentage of consumers intend to spend less this holiday season, and many are delaying purchases. But since coupons carry an expiration date, they provide the money-saving incentive to draw customers plus the urgency to buy right away. And coupon promotions are equally attractive to upper and lower-income households, making them a speedy, smart way to increase holiday sales.

Online Coupons Spur Immediate Action

Whether consumers buy in stores or online, they're researching and shopping on the internet before making a purchase. So it's no surprise that the convenience of online coupons make them popular with customers. In fact, as many as 62 percent of adults look for coupons for online stores before making a purchase, according to a Benchmark Survey on Consumer Coupon Behavior by Harris Interactive for RetailMeNot, a coupon website.

Customers who've registered to receive your e-mails are your best prospects. Reward them--and win immediate sales--by e-mailing coupons for online and off-line savings. Follow the example of major retailers, such as the popular women's clothing chain bebe, which headlined a recent e-mail promotion, "Enjoy a special 25% offer from bebe to share with friends and family; four days only, Shop Now." If you sell at traditional retail stores as well as online, invite customers to "Present this e-mail at time of purchase, or use online coupon code x." Include a link to help them "find a store near you," or "start shopping right away." Offer savings on your main web page: With consumers scrutinizing every purchase, they're visiting more websites and spending less time per page than ever before. That means your main page has to grab and hold them with a strong coupon offer. Feature your offer prominently or add a new entry page with your coupon.



And keep in mind, it's not too late to use off-line tactics to stimulate sales. Valpak, the nation's largest marriage-mail provider, can mail your coupon along with others in its familiar blue envelope to households in targeted zip codes. Or you can direct-mail your own coupon to customers in a narrow geographic market area, such as a 10-mile radius surrounding your retail store.



Newspaper ads--the tried and true holiday standby for many retailers--continue to perform when they carry the right coupon offer and the paper's readership closely matches the advertiser's target audience. And a coupon distributed to customers in your retail store can bring even last-minute shoppers back if the coupon remains valid until Christmas. No matter how you distribute them, you can be sure customers will respond to the savings and convenience of coupons.

