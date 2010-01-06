My Queue

Entrepreneurs

A Charming Retreat

At the Camellia Inn experience top of the line service and award-winning wines.
A Charming Retreat

Camellia Inn
Healdsburg, California

Home to more than 80 different varieties of camellias and birthplace to a distinctive wine label, Camellia Inn embodies the beauty and classic elegance of its namesake flower. The charming 1869 Italianate Victorian bed and breakfast offers nine guest rooms that blend authentic vintage dï¿½cor with modern-day luxury.

Each room is thoughtfully appointed with unique antiques, canopy beds, exquisite architectural details, and fireplaces, as well as contemporary amenities such as whirlpool tubs, indulgent fine linens, and wireless high-speed Internet. Rich with history, the inn is owned today by Ray Lewand and his daughter Lucy.

Camellias aren't the only delights to have bloomed on this lovely property. In 1982, Ray and his other daughter, Chris, started making wine aptly labeled Camellia Cellars (for that's where the first vintage was made) for inn guests and friends. The rave reviews from guests and success at amateur wine competitions inspired them to increase production and form a widely respected professional winery.

Camellia Cellars now produces award-winning, limited-production wines, specializing in food-friendly Cabernet Sauvignon, Zinfandel, and Sangiovese. A recent proprietor's blend, First Kiss, features an ever-so-slightly sweet blend of Sauvignon Blanc, Viognier, and just a hint of Muscat. Chris and her husband Bruce Snyder share the winemaking responsibilities and manage Camellia Cellars' Front Street tasting room, located just a few short blocks from the inn. Now retired, Ray proudly pours the handcrafted wines for guests in the inn's cozy parlor each evening.

The location of Camellia Inn, at the crossroads of three world-renowned wine appellations--the Dry Creek Valley, Alexander Valley, and Russian River Valley--makes it an ideal place for a getaway. And, with the fine, world-class wines of Camellia Cellars on the premises and at the nearby tasting room, guests may be tempted to put their heels up in the parlor and do more tasting than touring.

What To Buy:
གྷ First Kiss White Wine Ripe citrus, tropical fruit, bright, summery finish $22
ག Zinfandel Deep blueberry, raspberry, spice, tobacco $30
ཁ Cabernet Sauvignon Dark fruit, substantial tannins, elegant balance $45

Contact:
 Camellia Inn
800.727.8182
camelliainn.com
211 North St
Healdsburg, CA 95448
Camellia Cellars
707.433.1290
camelliacellars.com
57 Front St
Healdsburg, CA 95448
Tasting Room Open Daily 11-6

Getting There:
 Directions are available on the websites or by calling the inn or tasting room.

 

