To Infinity And Beyond

January 13, 2000 1 min read

Oh, the places ads can go!

Talk about taking it to the limit. Recognizing there's no such thing as a blanksurface - only surfaces in need of advertising makeovers - the practitioners ofpromotion are working 24/7 to select an unusual medium for their message.Here's a rundown of some of today's hot spots:

Drawing lines in the sand: Believe it or not, Patrick Dori's company,Beach 'N Billboard (http://beachnbillboard.com) in East Rutherford, New Jersey,can actually imprint a company logo onto the sand at the beach.

They don't call them supermarkets for nothing: Grocery cart ads may bepassè, but ad-emblazoned checkout sticks are a cheeky addition.

Waterworks: Superior Design Construction(http://superiordesign.eugene.net/watergate.html) in Springfield, Oregon, canmake marketers go with the flow with their water billboards. The 60-footaerated waterfalls have a kiosk at each end and feature full-motion,three-dimensional projections and animations.

Fruit punch: Promotional stickers on fruit prove there's an appetite forads ad nauseum.

Your name in lights: Projection systems like the ones Orangevale,California's Derksen Graphic Projection Systems creates can shine logos andgraphics onto any surface, from floors to walls. (Call 916-988-0390 for details.)