📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Schedule Your Social Media Easier with This $50 Subscription Streamline your social production game with this fantastic deal.

By Entrepreneur Store

entrepreneur daily

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Social media content is the life force of so many modern businesses. Whether you're creating content to keep your own business relevant, or offering it as a service, having a reliable tool for scheduling posts is a necessity for creating thoughtful, effective campaigns.

For a limited time only, this lifetime subscription to UNUM Pro is on sale for just $49.99 (reg. $719). UNUM is designed to help users schedule as much as a month's worth of content in just a few minutes, with helpful features like previews and customizable branding.

Teams capitalizing on UNUM Pro subscriptions can get ahead of the game and have posts scheduled to go live far ahead of time. On top of scheduling, this platform can also streamline content creation with AI-powered tools for caption writing, hashtag generation, and creative direction.

Users of this UNUM Pro membership can access unlimited social media channels and design their content to drive traffic to links included in their bio. This creates a funnel from their posts to their team or business's website, e-commerce store, blog, or anywhere else. UNUM also sets them up with tools to track and measure their progress as they go.

UNUM was featured as Apple's App of the Day with over 20 million users. It's also been recommended and raved about by writers at Forbes, Mashable, Bustle, and others. To discover what all the hype is about, sign up today.

Don't forget that you can get this lifetime subscription to UNUM Pro on sale for just $49.99 (reg. $719).

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Health & Wellness

Bouncing Back After Tragedy Isn't Impossible — Three Ways I Found Meaning Again as a Legally Blind CEO.

Coming back from a devastating diagnosis, debilitating condition or loss may feel like a faraway dream. But you can find meaningful work, even with a limitation or challenge, by following these three strategies to get you back on track.

By Nancy Solari
Franchise

Burger King Makes a $300 Million Investment in Modernizing Its Restaurants — See the Updated Look Here

The fast-food giant is set to revamp 1,100 of its U.S. locations, signaling a significant next phase in its ongoing "Reclaim the Flame" initiative.

By Carl Stoffers
Growing a Business

If You Want to Make Millions, Ditch Your Polished Pitch and 'Own Your Crazy' Says This Legendary Branding Guru

Phyllis Williams-Strawder, the self-anointed "Ghetto Country Brandmother," shares her unfiltered thoughts on achieving big success by using your authentic voice.

By Shawn P. Walchef
Business News

Fans Can't Get Over 'Insane' Menu Prices at Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix: 'Missing a Decimal Somewhere'

Welcome to Miami, where an F1 lobster roll costs $280.

By Emily Rella
Side Hustle

The Sweet Side Hustle She Started in an Old CVS Made $800,000 in One Year. Now She's Repeating the Success With Her Daughter — and They've Already Exceeded 8 Figures.

Mother-daughter team Elisabeth and Gina Galvin are taking their snack brand Stellar Snacks to new heights, literally — you've probably seen their products in-flight.

By Amanda Breen
By Jason Feifer