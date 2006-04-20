When disaster strikes, business interruption coverage pays for lost income.

April 20, 2006

When a hurricane or earthquake puts your business out of commission for days-or months-your property insurance has got it covered. But while property insurance pays for the cost of repairs or rebuilding, who pays for all the income you're losing while your business is unable to function? For that, you'll need business interruption coverage. Many entrepreneurs neglect to consider this important type of coverage, which can provide enough to meet your overhead and other expenses during the time your business is out of commission. Premiums for these policies are based on your company's income.

