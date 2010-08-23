Making the Most of Freelance Talent
This story appears in the September 2010 issue of . Subscribe »
Browse our extensive Franchise 500© listing for the latest fresh-thinking franchises.
Given the economic turmoil of the last couple of years, many are understandably preaching caution now that the clouds are finally starting to part. Don't tell that to the companies on our list of new franchises, though. All the bad news and naysaying of the last couple of years hasn't stopped any of them from forging ahead with their plans to become the nation's next big franchise. And if they can find franchisees with as much guts and gusto as they have, they just might succeed.
There's no shortage of creative concepts here to attract those franchisees. Take Huntington School Services, for instance. This new concept from the franchisor of Huntington Learning Centers takes advantage of the billions of dollars in federal funding provided by the No Child Left Behind Act to offer tutoring to underprivileged students. Huntington School Services franchisees don't require a retail facility, which makes their investment significantly lower than what they would pay to open a learning center.
Also looking to work with schools to improve the lives of students is Wholesome Tummies. Founded by Debbie Blacher and Samantha Gotlib, two South Florida moms who were frustrated with the quality of school lunches, the company and its franchisees deliver healthful, organic meals directly to children at participating schools.
There's also been an abundance of new franchises aimed at pet owners in the last couple of years, and it's no wonder. The pet industry is one sector that continues to grow in spite of the economy, with spending topping $45.5 billion last year, according to the American Pet Products Association. One of the latest franchisors looking to cash in is Adventure Pet, which puts a twist on traditional dog-walking services by taking dogs on "field trips" that might just make their owners jealous.
These and the 60 other companies listed here took the plunge into franchising in either 2009 or 2010. If you'd like to jump in with them, be sure to do your homework first. This list is not a ranking or an endorsement of any particular company. It's just a first step on your journey to becoming a franchisee, which should include reading the company's Franchise Disclosure Document, talking to current franchisees and consulting with an attorney and an accountant.
New Franchises
Ad-Visor Direct Mail
Direct mail
(440)546-1676
Total cost: $49K-117.3K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 0
MyLoopCard
Golf scorecards
(330)502-5940
Total cost: $29.7K-45.5K
Total franchises: 12
Company-owned: 1
Senior Magazine Inc.
Magazine for seniors
(877)785-4815
Total cost: $44.2K-56K
Total franchises: 9
Company-owned: 1
Club Tabby Franchise LLC
Toys, apparel, accessories & parties for girls
(337)478-3600
Total cost: $169.6K-317K
Total franchises: 1
Company-owned: 1
Huntington School Services
Contracted supplemental education services
(800)653-8400
Total cost: $133.7K-297.9K
Total franchises: 33
Company-owned: 1
KLA Schools
Preschool/child-care center
(305)377-0391
Total cost: $466.5K-1.5M
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 2
smART Explorers
Children's art education
(877)498-2787
Total cost: $14.95K-18.9K
Total franchises: 2
Company-owned: 3
Summit Learning Services Inc.
Tutoring
(954)583-9288
Total cost: $32.99K-46.99K
Total franchises: 12
Company-owned: 3
The Swim Squad
At-home swimming lessons
(888)475-7946
Total cost: $16.2K-33.5K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 17
Wee Little Arts Inc.
Early childhood art education
(843)766-2738
Total cost: $27.5K-46.5K
Total franchises: 3
Company-owned: 0
Smart Tax
Tax preparation
(800)991-0908
Total cost: $36.7K-93.6K
Total franchises: 10
Company-owned: 2
The Tax Refund Store
Tax preparation
(214)641-4267
Total cost: $42.7K-50K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 1
Big Al's Steaks
Philly cheesesteak sandwiches
(561)819-0399
Total cost: $297.5K-522.6K
Total franchises: 1
Company-owned: 2
Brewster's Chicken
Chicken, wings & sides
(813)641-4104
Total cost: $86.5K-317.5K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 1
Carla's Sandwiches & Burgers
Sandwiches & burgers
(813)641-4104
Total cost: $78K-199K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 0
The Chocolate Martini Bar
Entrees, martinis, desserts
(800)222-3251
Total cost: $293K-608.5K
Total franchises: 1
Company-owned: 1
Fiji Yogurt
Frozen yogurt
(800)475-3454
Total cost: $163.3K-368.5K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 4
Fresh Healthy Vending
Snack & beverage vending machines
(858)210-4200
Total cost: $130.7K-396.2K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 0
Fruti Franchise
Frozen fruit bars & ice cream
(888)633-7884
Total cost: $438.3K-481.5K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 0
Italian Joe's
Pizza, subs, wings
(813)641-4104
Total cost: $78K-199K
Total franchises: 1
Company-owned: 0
KEO Asian Cuisine
Southeast Asian restaurant
(888)558-4798
Total cost: $221.5K-425K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 1
Million Snacks
Healthful snacks
(800)797-0412
Total cost: $109.1K-302K
Total franchises: 5
Company-owned: 1
Naples Tomato Franchising LLC
Mediterranean restaurant
(877)510-8463
Total cost: $1.4M-1.9M
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 1
Popcornopolis
Gourmet popcorn & confections
(310)414-6700
Total cost: $198K-395K
Total franchises: 5
Company-owned: 5
Wholesome Tummies Franchise LLC
Healthful school lunches
(407)536-8866
Total cost: $48.5K-107.6K
Total franchises: 1
Company-owned: 1
Cabinet Cures Inc.
Cabinet refinishing & refacing
(888)370-2873
Total cost: $97.95K-131.8K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 5
The End Result
Contractor referral service for homeowners
(888)628-1225
Total cost: $47.9K-71.8K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 1
Floor Hero
Sandless wood floor refinishing
(586)303-0040
Total cost: $26.4K-52.1K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 1
Frames N Panes
Window restoration
(888)325-9995
Total cost: $49.9K
Total franchises: 14
Company-owned: 0
Guier Fence
Fences
(816)229-2047
Total cost: $53K-553.2K
Total franchises: 2
Company-owned: 4
EcoMaids
Eco-friendly residential cleaning
(888)989-6243
Total cost: $39.9K-101.7K
Total franchises: 16
Company-owned: 1
Edgemaster Mobile Sharpening
Knife & garden tool sharpening
(503)999-3334
Total cost: $24.7K-34.3K
Total franchises: 9
Company-owned: 0
Hoodz
Commercial kitchen exhaust cleaning
(734)864-9799
Total cost: $81K-141K
Total franchises: 40
Company-owned: 9
Sir Face Lift
Commercial cutting board resurfacing
(813)782-1500
Total cost: $28.99K-48.7K
Total franchises: 1
Company-owned: 1
Personal Care
Crunch Franchising LLC
Fitness center
(800)669-7162
Total cost: $304.5K-1.3M
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 0
FirstLight HomeCare
Nonmedical in-home care services
(877)570-0002
Total cost: $49.9K-69.6K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 0
Guava Senior Home & Healthcare Services Inc.
Medical/nonmedical home-care services & staffing
(888)482-8224
Total cost: $105.4K-120.3K
Total franchises: 3
Company-owned: 1
Hawaiian Experience Spa
Hawaiian-themed day spa
(480)661-2991
Total cost: $181.7K-395.5K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 1
My Personal Trainer
Fitness
(888)733-0032
Total cost: $68.2K-146.3K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 4
On the Go Spa/On the Go Zen
Mobile wellness services
(619)334-3906
Total cost: $92.5K-248.5K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 1
Pounds and Inches Away
Weight-loss program
(636)922-2282
Total cost: $39.6K-97K
Total franchises: 4
Company-owned: 2
Slim & Fit Franchise LLC
Weight loss & fitness programs
(800)961-0420
Total cost: $56.1K-132.5K
Total franchises: 7
Company-owned: 2
iTan Franchising Inc.
Tanning & spa services/products
(760)806-7513
Total cost: $264K-589K
Total franchises: 18
Company-owned: 7
Adventure Pet
Pet care
(775)742-7295
Total cost: $10.7K-14.4K
Total franchises: 2
Company-owned: 1
Palm Beach Puppies
Puppies & pet supplies
(561)488-5757
Total cost: $178.4K-236.1K
Total franchises: 2
Company-owned: 4
Wag-A-Lot
Dog day care, boarding, grooming & products
(678)777-4801
Total cost: $554K-850K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 2
Whiskers & Paws Catering
Pet-food delivery service
(877)644-5322
Total cost: $25.5K-95K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 2
Zoom Room Dog Agility
Dog training, canine event center, indoor dog park
(877)966-6766
Total cost: $95.2K-171.2K
Total franchises: 2
Company-owned: 0
All That Glitz Franchise Corp.
Jewelry & accessories
(239)593-3003
Total cost: $297.4K-604.5K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 1
Cell Again
New & used cell phones
(801)687-8000
Total cost: $75.4K-166.7K
Total franchises: 5
Company-owned: 1
Hut no. 8
Teen clothing resale store
(813)782-1500
Total cost: $58.3K-139.1K
Total franchises: 4
Company-owned: 1
Tiremax
Tires & wheels
(936)788-8215
Total cost: $121.7K-341.3K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 10
eflatfeerealty
Residential & commercial real estate
(515)770-7653
Total cost: $13.8K-48.99K
Total franchises: 6
Company-owned: 0
GoWaiter Inc.
Restaurant marketing & food-delivery services
(850)402-1882
Total cost: $29.1K-112K
Total franchises: 2
Company-owned: 0
Mom Corps
Staffing & job-board services
(888)438-8122
Total cost: $39.2K-51.7K
Total franchises: 9
Company-owned: 1
My Home Renter LLC
Rental-home marketing services
(800)881-3721
Total cost: $9.9K-24.5K
Total franchises: 3
Company-owned: 2
PHWS Int'l.
Home warranty services
(800)523-7246
Total cost: $97.8K-146.8K
Total franchises: 2
Company-owned: 1
Power Hydrodynamics Inc.
Pump-efficiency testing
(209)527-2908
Total cost: $66.3K-99.6K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 1
Rent Your Boxes
Cardboard moving-box rental service
(702)237-5253
Total cost: $72.4K-80.8K
Total franchises: 11
Company-owned: 0
Sky Zone Recreational Center
All-trampoline recreation center
(314)616-6244
Total cost: $464K-1.2M
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 3
Sports Image
Sports marketing for high schools
(937)704-9670
Total cost: $29.7K-40.2K
Total franchises: 5
Company-owned: 1
Tide Dry Cleaners
Dry Cleaning
(888)446-2734
Total cost: $652K-897K
Total franchises: 3
Company-owned: 0
Zippy Shell Mobile Self Storage
Mobile self storage
(240)790-0290
Total cost: $734.7K-1.1M
Total franchises: 4
Company-owned: 0