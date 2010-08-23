Making the Most of Freelance Talent

Our list of the newest franchises is proof that a creative approach succeeds in even the toughest times

Given the economic turmoil of the last couple of years, many are understandably preaching caution now that the clouds are finally starting to part. Don't tell that to the companies on our list of new franchises, though. All the bad news and naysaying of the last couple of years hasn't stopped any of them from forging ahead with their plans to become the nation's next big franchise. And if they can find franchisees with as much guts and gusto as they have, they just might succeed.

There's no shortage of creative concepts here to attract those franchisees. Take Huntington School Services, for instance. This new concept from the franchisor of Huntington Learning Centers takes advantage of the billions of dollars in federal funding provided by the No Child Left Behind Act to offer tutoring to underprivileged students. Huntington School Services franchisees don't require a retail facility, which makes their investment significantly lower than what they would pay to open a learning center.

Also looking to work with schools to improve the lives of students is Wholesome Tummies. Founded by Debbie Blacher and Samantha Gotlib, two South Florida moms who were frustrated with the quality of school lunches, the company and its franchisees deliver healthful, organic meals directly to children at participating schools.

There's also been an abundance of new franchises aimed at pet owners in the last couple of years, and it's no wonder. The pet industry is one sector that continues to grow in spite of the economy, with spending topping $45.5 billion last year, according to the American Pet Products Association. One of the latest franchisors looking to cash in is Adventure Pet, which puts a twist on traditional dog-walking services by taking dogs on "field trips" that might just make their owners jealous.

These and the 60 other companies listed here took the plunge into franchising in either 2009 or 2010. If you'd like to jump in with them, be sure to do your homework first. This list is not a ranking or an endorsement of any particular company. It's just a first step on your journey to becoming a franchisee, which should include reading the company's Franchise Disclosure Document, talking to current franchisees and consulting with an attorney and an accountant.

New Franchises

Advertising

Ad-Visor Direct Mail

Direct mail

(440)546-1676

Total cost: $49K-117.3K

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 0



MyLoopCard

Golf scorecards

(330)502-5940

Total cost: $29.7K-45.5K

Total franchises: 12

Company-owned: 1



Senior Magazine Inc.

Magazine for seniors

(877)785-4815

Total cost: $44.2K-56K

Total franchises: 9

Company-owned: 1



Children's Businesses

Club Tabby Franchise LLC

Toys, apparel, accessories & parties for girls

(337)478-3600

Total cost: $169.6K-317K

Total franchises: 1

Company-owned: 1



Huntington School Services

Contracted supplemental education services

(800)653-8400

Total cost: $133.7K-297.9K

Total franchises: 33

Company-owned: 1



KLA Schools

Preschool/child-care center

(305)377-0391

Total cost: $466.5K-1.5M

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 2



smART Explorers

Children's art education

(877)498-2787

Total cost: $14.95K-18.9K

Total franchises: 2

Company-owned: 3



Summit Learning Services Inc.

Tutoring

(954)583-9288

Total cost: $32.99K-46.99K

Total franchises: 12

Company-owned: 3



The Swim Squad

At-home swimming lessons

(888)475-7946

Total cost: $16.2K-33.5K

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 17



Wee Little Arts Inc.

Early childhood art education

(843)766-2738

Total cost: $27.5K-46.5K

Total franchises: 3

Company-owned: 0



Financial Services

Smart Tax

Tax preparation

(800)991-0908

Total cost: $36.7K-93.6K

Total franchises: 10

Company-owned: 2



The Tax Refund Store

Tax preparation

(214)641-4267

Total cost: $42.7K-50K

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 1



Food

Big Al's Steaks

Philly cheesesteak sandwiches

(561)819-0399

Total cost: $297.5K-522.6K

Total franchises: 1

Company-owned: 2



Brewster's Chicken

Chicken, wings & sides

(813)641-4104

Total cost: $86.5K-317.5K

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 1



Carla's Sandwiches & Burgers

Sandwiches & burgers

(813)641-4104

Total cost: $78K-199K

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 0



The Chocolate Martini Bar

Entrees, martinis, desserts

(800)222-3251

Total cost: $293K-608.5K

Total franchises: 1

Company-owned: 1



Fiji Yogurt

Frozen yogurt

(800)475-3454

Total cost: $163.3K-368.5K

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 4



Fresh Healthy Vending

Snack & beverage vending machines

(858)210-4200

Total cost: $130.7K-396.2K

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 0



Fruti Franchise

Frozen fruit bars & ice cream

(888)633-7884

Total cost: $438.3K-481.5K

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 0



Italian Joe's

Pizza, subs, wings

(813)641-4104

Total cost: $78K-199K

Total franchises: 1

Company-owned: 0



KEO Asian Cuisine

Southeast Asian restaurant

(888)558-4798

Total cost: $221.5K-425K

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 1



Million Snacks

Healthful snacks

(800)797-0412

Total cost: $109.1K-302K

Total franchises: 5

Company-owned: 1



Naples Tomato Franchising LLC

Mediterranean restaurant

(877)510-8463

Total cost: $1.4M-1.9M

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 1



Popcornopolis

Gourmet popcorn & confections

(310)414-6700

Total cost: $198K-395K

Total franchises: 5

Company-owned: 5



Wholesome Tummies Franchise LLC

Healthful school lunches

(407)536-8866

Total cost: $48.5K-107.6K

Total franchises: 1

Company-owned: 1



Home Improvement

Cabinet Cures Inc.

Cabinet refinishing & refacing

(888)370-2873

Total cost: $97.95K-131.8K

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 5



The End Result

Contractor referral service for homeowners

(888)628-1225

Total cost: $47.9K-71.8K

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 1



Floor Hero

Sandless wood floor refinishing

(586)303-0040

Total cost: $26.4K-52.1K

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 1



Frames N Panes

Window restoration

(888)325-9995

Total cost: $49.9K

Total franchises: 14

Company-owned: 0



Guier Fence

Fences

(816)229-2047

Total cost: $53K-553.2K

Total franchises: 2

Company-owned: 4



Maintenance

EcoMaids

Eco-friendly residential cleaning

(888)989-6243

Total cost: $39.9K-101.7K

Total franchises: 16

Company-owned: 1



Edgemaster Mobile Sharpening

Knife & garden tool sharpening

(503)999-3334

Total cost: $24.7K-34.3K

Total franchises: 9

Company-owned: 0



Hoodz

Commercial kitchen exhaust cleaning

(734)864-9799

Total cost: $81K-141K

Total franchises: 40

Company-owned: 9



Sir Face Lift

Commercial cutting board resurfacing

(813)782-1500

Total cost: $28.99K-48.7K

Total franchises: 1

Company-owned: 1

Personal Care



Crunch Franchising LLC

Fitness center

(800)669-7162

Total cost: $304.5K-1.3M

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 0



FirstLight HomeCare

Nonmedical in-home care services

(877)570-0002

Total cost: $49.9K-69.6K

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 0



Guava Senior Home & Healthcare Services Inc.

Medical/nonmedical home-care services & staffing

(888)482-8224

Total cost: $105.4K-120.3K

Total franchises: 3

Company-owned: 1



Hawaiian Experience Spa

Hawaiian-themed day spa

(480)661-2991

Total cost: $181.7K-395.5K

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 1



My Personal Trainer

Fitness

(888)733-0032

Total cost: $68.2K-146.3K

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 4



On the Go Spa/On the Go Zen

Mobile wellness services

(619)334-3906

Total cost: $92.5K-248.5K

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 1



Pounds and Inches Away

Weight-loss program

(636)922-2282

Total cost: $39.6K-97K

Total franchises: 4

Company-owned: 2



Slim & Fit Franchise LLC

Weight loss & fitness programs

(800)961-0420

Total cost: $56.1K-132.5K

Total franchises: 7

Company-owned: 2



iTan Franchising Inc.

Tanning & spa services/products

(760)806-7513

Total cost: $264K-589K

Total franchises: 18

Company-owned: 7



Pets

Adventure Pet

Pet care

(775)742-7295

Total cost: $10.7K-14.4K

Total franchises: 2

Company-owned: 1



Palm Beach Puppies

Puppies & pet supplies

(561)488-5757

Total cost: $178.4K-236.1K

Total franchises: 2

Company-owned: 4



Wag-A-Lot

Dog day care, boarding, grooming & products

(678)777-4801

Total cost: $554K-850K

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 2



Whiskers & Paws Catering

Pet-food delivery service

(877)644-5322

Total cost: $25.5K-95K

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 2



Zoom Room Dog Agility

Dog training, canine event center, indoor dog park

(877)966-6766

Total cost: $95.2K-171.2K

Total franchises: 2

Company-owned: 0



Retail

All That Glitz Franchise Corp.

Jewelry & accessories

(239)593-3003

Total cost: $297.4K-604.5K

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 1



Cell Again

New & used cell phones

(801)687-8000

Total cost: $75.4K-166.7K

Total franchises: 5

Company-owned: 1



Hut no. 8

Teen clothing resale store

(813)782-1500

Total cost: $58.3K-139.1K

Total franchises: 4

Company-owned: 1



Tiremax

Tires & wheels

(936)788-8215

Total cost: $121.7K-341.3K

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 10



Miscellaneous

eflatfeerealty

Residential & commercial real estate

(515)770-7653

Total cost: $13.8K-48.99K

Total franchises: 6

Company-owned: 0



GoWaiter Inc.

Restaurant marketing & food-delivery services

(850)402-1882

Total cost: $29.1K-112K

Total franchises: 2

Company-owned: 0



Mom Corps

Staffing & job-board services

(888)438-8122

Total cost: $39.2K-51.7K

Total franchises: 9

Company-owned: 1



My Home Renter LLC

Rental-home marketing services

(800)881-3721

Total cost: $9.9K-24.5K

Total franchises: 3

Company-owned: 2



PHWS Int'l.

Home warranty services

(800)523-7246

Total cost: $97.8K-146.8K

Total franchises: 2

Company-owned: 1



Power Hydrodynamics Inc.

Pump-efficiency testing

(209)527-2908

Total cost: $66.3K-99.6K

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 1



Rent Your Boxes

Cardboard moving-box rental service

(702)237-5253

Total cost: $72.4K-80.8K

Total franchises: 11

Company-owned: 0



Sky Zone Recreational Center

All-trampoline recreation center

(314)616-6244

Total cost: $464K-1.2M

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 3



Sports Image

Sports marketing for high schools

(937)704-9670

Total cost: $29.7K-40.2K

Total franchises: 5

Company-owned: 1



Tide Dry Cleaners

Dry Cleaning

(888)446-2734

Total cost: $652K-897K

Total franchises: 3

Company-owned: 0



Zippy Shell Mobile Self Storage

Mobile self storage

(240)790-0290

Total cost: $734.7K-1.1M

Total franchises: 4

Company-owned: 0



