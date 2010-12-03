How To Create a Home Office on a Budget

10 tips for creating a comfortable and professional work space.

December 3, 2010 3 min read

For many companies, offices are a thing of the past. Colleagues communicate via instant messages and bosses use tools like Skype and Base Camp to delegate tasks. Physical work spaces have become less important and, as a result, more people are working from home.

Working from home can be wonderful; you have the option to wake up later, avoid morning commutes, stay in pajamas, and get tax write-offs on rent.

It can also be challenging. There are more distractions, such as television, family members, and household chores. Supervisors aren’t around to keep an eye on you, and you may feel less inclined to work to at maximum capacity.

A home office is the best of both worlds. It is the room in your house reserved for all things business. Shut the door to buckle down, but wander freely into the kitchen for snacks at will.

Here are 10 tips for creating an efficient home office on a budget.