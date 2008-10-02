Yo Quiero Un Chihuahua?

October 2, 2008 min read

Citing a run on dogs after the 1996 movie 101 Dalmations became a hit, officials in Orange County, Calif., are warning consumers to wait a few weeks before buying a Chihuahua after they see the comedy Beverly Hills Chihuahua, which opened in theaters nationwide today. Police in Santa Ana, Calif., and an official from the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter in Southern California told The Orange County Register that they fear families will buy the small dogs only to neglect and abandon them after excitement from the movie, about a pampered pet who gets lost in Mexico, wears off. It's not yet clear if the film will indeed be a marketing and sales bonanza for pet stores. At a PetSmart in Springfield, Mo., shelves are already stocked with Beverly Hills Chihuahua merchandise, including glasses, berets, T-shirts, sweaters, dresses, toys, shampoo conditioner and cologne--all intended for dogs. Store manager Steve Maples says the location does occasionally sell Chihuahuas but, so far, "we haven't had any increase in sales" as a result of the movie's release.