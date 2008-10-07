Court File: Entrepreneur Dies in Accident

October 7, 2008 min read

A 47-year-old man who spent nearly 20 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit, and who went on to establish a profitable ATM business, died in Hawaii early this morning, according to reports.

The Los Angeles Times states that DeWayne McKinney, convicted of a 1980 robbery-murder in Orange, Calif., then released two decades later because prosecutors realized he probably didn't do it, died when his scooter hit a light pole in Honolulu about 12:30 a.m. After his release from prison in 2000, McKinney sued the City of Orange Police Department and reaped a $1 million settlement, which he parlayed into a cottage industry of ATM machines that he placed at malls, bars and restaurants on three Hawaiian islands. The enterprise helped him build a reported $6 million net worth. The Times states that McKinney, never showing bitterness about his incarceration, had been talking to movie studio executives about turning his story into a film.

