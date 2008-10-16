Why My First Business Succeeded (Part I - Starting Out)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
min read

I was an entrepreneur in my younger years. Yes, it's true. Sure, I'm a blogger now. Sure, you could say that I did the whole thing backwards, I suppose. But I was a businessman once.

Long ago, I was very much the creative type: I painted, I danced, I wrote songs. But I still wanted to run a business. My friends didn't understand. My teachers kind of understood. My family understood, but didn't know how to help me.

I originally wanted to turn my house into a drive-thru. My father called the city planner (supposedly) and it was a no-go. There were apparently some residential vs. commercial zoning laws I was spectacularly unaware of. I cried about it the whole day. I mean seriously cried. I'm talking goose-stomping and locking myself in my room.

 

Come on though, I just wanted to start a business.

 

Oh...did I not mention that I was 6?

 

Ok, well, anyway, I was 6 years old and my father was crushing my dreams.

 

"No, I'm sorry, Jake, we can't turn the van into an ice cream truck," he once told me, even after I explained the logistics of him driving around and my mom buying all of the supplies at the grocery store. I thought my father would be in for it. It meant that he could quit his job and just work local neighborhoods with me.

 

"What about a restaurant?" I asked my mother.

 

"Well, how are you going to do that?" she replied.
 
I sighed, before snapping my fingers and running off. I grabbed my magic markers and started work on my first business plan.

 

And thus began the adventure of me (pictured in the bow-tie below, posing with two employees) starting my first business.
 

EvitaRestaurant-1.JPG

 

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market