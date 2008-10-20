Why My First Business Succeeded (Part II - Writing The Business Plan)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
min read

businessboy.jpg

With my favorite markers in hand, I stood at my easel, ready to write my business plan. It had to be just right, so my parents would accept my proposal and buy all of the groceries for my restaurant.

The problem was that I was a 6-year-old hell-bent on being an entrepreneur. I wasn't even sure what a business plan was or what the flaws could be. [For a nostalgic trek back to the glory days of childhood imagination and a recap on how I made it to the business plan stage, see my last (wildly exciting and adorable) entry, "Why My First Business Succeeded (Part I - Starting Out)"]

"When [investors] see [a business plan] with spelling, punctuation and grammar errors, they immediately wonder what else is wrong with the business," says Andrew Clarke, the CEO of Ground Floor Partners, a business consulting firm that helps early-stage, small and middle-market businesses. "But since there's no shortage of people looking for capital, they don't wonder for long--they just move on to the next plan."

My business plan didn't have any "errors." In fact, my business plan didn't even have words. My business plan was actually just a stick-figure doodle of myself holding fistfuls of cash and smiling. I gave it to my mother to think over.

"Nothing peeves investors more than inconsistent margins, missing page numbers, charts without labels or with incorrect units, tables without headings, technical terminology without definitions or a missing table of contents," Clarke adds.

My business plan might have been missing a few key components upon reflection, seeing as, at the time, I thought margins were a substitute for butter that I could eat off of a table of contents.

Clearly, my business plan was a failure. I did everything wrong. Learn from my mistakes.

But because my investors were also my parents (and it would've been a long weekend if they hadn't approved), they gave me the thumbs up and wanted a name for the restaurant.

So I sat in my "thinking tree" and wrote it off as a business expense. Or I would have anyway, if anybody told me I was supposed to at the time. Let's say I wrote it off as..."Saturday."

But even after a bag of Goldfish crackers and a day of tree-climbing, I didn't have what I wanted. I still needed a name for this restaurant extravaganza.

AUTHOR'S NOTE: No, that is not me in the picture. There is no way that I was this clean and professional at 6. I was the kid in the class who somehow got ice cream on his forehead during snack time. Also, I didn't wear my first suit until junior high. I think I was wearing bright orange shorts and a shark hat when I sat in my "thinking tree." However, this kid (with his sly confidence and charming haircut) stands as a good metaphor for how seriously I took my restaurant idea. In first grade, I really was an entrepreneur. Maybe not in my wardrobe, but certainly in my attitude and work ethic. I did have a briefcase though. I filled it with candy and action figures. 

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market