'Wi-Fi On Steroids' Could Be In the Air

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
min read
white-space.jpg

The Federal Communications Commission today opened up a new frontier of airwaves for use as a successor to wi-fi and for other communications needs, giving hope to a new generation of hi-tech entrepreneurs.

The opening of so-called "white space" airwaves--frequencies that exist between broadcast television channels--could unleash a wave of "new, sophisticated wireless devices to operate in broadcast television spectrum on a secondary basis at locations where that spectrum is open," according to an FCC statement. FCC commissioner Michael J. Copps said the new spectra would encourage a more-reliable, more-powerful form of wi-fi internet access, one he echoed as "wi-fi on steroids."

Concert promoters and entertainers opposed using the "white space" because their own wireless microphones use it for concerts and events, but the FCC stated (Word doc) there would be provisions to protect those frequencies from interference.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market