Yelp Launches New Marketing Tools for Businesses

November 6, 2008 min read

free new marketing tool

"About This Business,"

Online review site Yelp launched atoday calledwhich allows small-business owners to share their story with the public on their business's Yelp page.

Stories can include a company's specialties, a short history, an introduction to the manager/owner of the business and five other recommended businesses. Business owners can set up the feature by visiting biz.yelp.com to create a free account.

About This Business is the latest tool from Yelp in a suite it launched in April that offers business owners the ability to directly message customers who have written reviews, upload photos, update business information and post announcements.