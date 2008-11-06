Yelp Launches New Marketing Tools for Businesses
Stories can include a company's specialties, a short history, an introduction to the manager/owner of the business and five other recommended businesses. Business owners can set up the feature by visiting biz.yelp.com to create a free account.
About This Business is the latest tool from Yelp in a suite it launched in April that offers business owners the ability to directly message customers who have written reviews, upload photos, update business information and post announcements.