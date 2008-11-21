Immigrant Businesses Faring Better

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
min read
immigrant.jpg

Urban economist Joel Kotkin argues that immigrant businesses are often recession proof and seem to be faring well in this otherwise gloomy economy. The Presidential Fellow in Urban Futures at Chapman University in Orange, Calif., writes that Asian immigrants tend to save cash and thus have it for shopping, while Latino immigrants are often paid in cash and have more fluidity when it comes to everyday shopping needs.

"Throughout the country, ethnic-based businesses continue to expand, even as mainstream centers suffer or go out of business," Kotkin writes. "The key difference, notes Houston real estate investor Andrew Segal, lies in the immigrants' greater reliance on cash. 'When cash is king,' observes Segal, president of Boxer Properties, 'immigrants rule.'" Kotkin says that immigrant communities didn't become as entangled in the mortgage, banking and Wall Street bubbles as people in other facets of American life, and thus are now freer to spend. He notes that Asian and Latino retail developments are expanding in some communities such as Irvine, Calif., and Ft. Worth.

The professor concludes that immigrant entrepreneurs add a strong layer of fiber to American business and thus will be more important as the country looks to economic recovery.

"... They also will likely become even more important in the future--even if immigration slows down dramatically," Kotkin writes. "By 2000, one in five American children already were the progeny of immigrants, mostly Asian or Latino; by 2015, they will make up as much as one-third of American kids."

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market