Marketing by Example, Part 6

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
min read

marketing-6.jpgHere's the new brand--same as the old brand.

It might sound like a crazy way to start off the last blog in a series about the rebranding of a company, but at the end of the day, it was less about how Pete Wiltjer would change his brand and more about how he changed the way he presented it. He's got a new website, complete with new copy, integrated social networking tools and a new logo. But he's still sending the same message, as illustrated by the photo here: "I help you find the right people." In the five years since Wiltjer first got into the PR game, finding the right people has taken on a whole new meaning. With the emergence of social networking as a mainstream marketing tool, he's putting himself out there as someone who can help clients properly use social networking tools and filter out the noise that can also be created by them.

"Business communication since five years ago has changed," he says. "Now it's a lot more interconnected and everyrone has to maintain multiple networks."

Wiltjer says it's that idea of interconnected networks that played a large part in the selection of his new logo. He's been diligent about maintaining his own web of networks, as well, and was recently able to mine a potential new client through his connection with an old friend on Facebook.

Despite his emphasis on modern social networking tools, Wiltjer's overall goal in terms of his new website was to simplify it. He's gone away from the model of the old site, which sought to outline around 20 of the services offered by the company. The new site will have a less-is-more approach on its homepage to make it easier for existing clients and prospects alike to get started. It will also highlight some third-party case studies, something Wiltjer recommends to many of his clients as a way to provide examples of their companies' successes rather than turn off prospects with desperate sales pitches.

Overall, Wiltjer says that's been the biggest lesson he's been able to take away from his rebranding project--the idea that it's more effective to pitch something to a client when it's something you're already done for your own business.

"Now I have a personal reference for some of the advice I pass on," he says. "I can say, 'This is how it worked for me.' It seems to resonate with people more strongly than if I say I was hired to do it for someone else."

If you want to keep up with Pete, you can find him at Entrepreneur Connect, where he goes by pwiltjer.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market