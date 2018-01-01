Justin Petruccelli

Starting a Business
Skinny Girl, Fat Profits
Bethenny Frankel has leveraged her reality TV stardom into a string of thriving businesses.
Growth Strategies
SkinIt Founder Driving New Automotive Trend
Tom Stemple's startup personalized millions of digital gadgets. Now he wants to do the same to your ride.
Marketing
craigslist: 15 Years Later
Craig Newmark talks about how things have changed at the internet's oldest open marketplace--and how they haven't.
Starting a Business
The Aceman Cometh
For Adam Carolla, comedy is a business--and business is good.
Growth Strategies
Create a Lasting Legacy
For real estate and design mogul Jeff Lewis, success is about longevity--sprinkled with a touch of control.
Starting a Business
Renewable Energy is a Hot Commodity
Some businesses are cashing in on increased demand for alternative energy.