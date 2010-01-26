Internet Power Marketing

starr-hall.jpgIt's not enough to just be online anymore. If you really want to survive in the modern small-business world, you--and your business--have to become part of the two-way conversation between you and your customers. Media strategist Starr Hall tells us how it's done--and how it's not.

Top Reasons Why Social Media Is an Effective Marketing Tool
  • Lead generation/list building
  • Organic top ranking/SEO
  • No-cost marketing tool that can reach millions
  • Media pickup
  • Connect with high-level movers and shakers
  • Build quality relationships--fast
3 Things You Must Do to Be Successful With Social Media Branding
  • Create a plan/social media map with goals.
  • Have social media practices and policies in place.
  • Build social proof and connections/fans.
Brand Control
  • Build your social proof.
  • Have a response plan in your social media policies and practices.
  • Set up alerts on Google.
  • Use Technorati to search blogs.
  • Share--forward and retweet other content.
Dealing With Negative Postings and Reviews--A.R.M.
  • Acknowledge the pain.
  • Respond politely.
  • Make it right.
Top 5 Mistakes People Make With Social Networking
  • Sites and posts aren't kept current.
  • You're on the wrong sites or your netiquette and grammar are incorrect.
  • Panic marketing--overextending giveaways and free advice.
  • Pushing products and services instead of building rapport and credibility first.
  • You have no real plan, goals, practices, policies or tracking in place.
Automate Your Online Branding
  • Twitter to Facebook
  • Twitter to LinkedIn
  • Blog to LinkedIn and Facebook
  • YouTube on all sites
  • Add URLs to your e-mail signature, website, blog and business cards.
When to Delegate or Outsource
  • You're active on more than two sites.
  • You have more than five full-time employees.
  • You're getting six or more referrals per month.
  • You don't want to seek, train or maintain a social media manager.

