Internet Power Marketing
min readIt's not enough to just be online anymore. If you really want to survive in the modern small-business world, you--and your business--have to become part of the two-way conversation between you and your customers. Media strategist Starr Hall tells us how it's done--and how it's not.
Top Reasons Why Social Media Is an Effective Marketing Tool
- Lead generation/list building
- Organic top ranking/SEO
- No-cost marketing tool that can reach millions
- Media pickup
- Connect with high-level movers and shakers
- Build quality relationships--fast
3 Things You Must Do to Be Successful With Social Media Branding
- Create a plan/social media map with goals.
- Have social media practices and policies in place.
- Build social proof and connections/fans.
Brand Control
- Build your social proof.
- Have a response plan in your social media policies and practices.
- Set up alerts on Google.
- Use Technorati to search blogs.
- Share--forward and retweet other content.
Dealing With Negative Postings and Reviews--A.R.M.
- Acknowledge the pain.
- Respond politely.
- Make it right.
Top 5 Mistakes People Make With Social Networking
- Sites and posts aren't kept current.
- You're on the wrong sites or your netiquette and grammar are incorrect.
- Panic marketing--overextending giveaways and free advice.
- Pushing products and services instead of building rapport and credibility first.
- You have no real plan, goals, practices, policies or tracking in place.
Automate Your Online Branding
- Twitter to Facebook
- Twitter to LinkedIn
- Blog to LinkedIn and Facebook
- YouTube on all sites
- Add URLs to your e-mail signature, website, blog and business cards.
When to Delegate or Outsource
- You're active on more than two sites.
- You have more than five full-time employees.
- You're getting six or more referrals per month.
- You don't want to seek, train or maintain a social media manager.