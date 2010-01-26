Internet Power Marketing

January 26, 2010 min read

Lead generation/list building

Organic top ranking/SEO

No-cost marketing tool that can reach millions

Media pickup

Connect with high-level movers and shakers

Build quality relationships--fast 3 Things You Must Do to Be Successful With Social Media Branding Create a plan/social media map with goals.

Have social media practices and policies in place.

Build social proof and connections/fans. Brand Control Build your social proof.

Have a response plan in your social media policies and practices.

Set up alerts on Google.

Use Technorati to search blogs.

Share--forward and retweet other content. Dealing With Negative Postings and Reviews--A.R.M. Acknowledge the pain.

Respond politely.

Make it right. Top 5 Mistakes People Make With Social Networking

Sites and posts aren't kept current.

You're on the wrong sites or your netiquette and grammar are incorrect.

Panic marketing--overextending giveaways and free advice.

Pushing products and services instead of building rapport and credibility first.

You have no real plan, goals, practices, policies or tracking in place. Automate Your Online Branding Twitter to Facebook

Twitter to LinkedIn

Blog to LinkedIn and Facebook

YouTube on all sites

Add URLs to your e-mail signature, website, blog and business cards. When to Delegate or Outsource You're active on more than two sites.

You have more than five full-time employees.

You're getting six or more referrals per month.

You don't want to seek, train or maintain a social media manager.





It's not enough to just be online anymore. If you really want to survive in the modern small-business world, you--and your business--have to become part of the two-way conversation between you and your customers. Media strategist Starr Hall tells us how it's done--and how it's not.